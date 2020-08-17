Aberdeen man creates stunning sand art to mark VJ Day anniversary

An Aberdeen man created a stunning artwork on the city’s beach to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of WW2.

Dougie Bogie, from Torry, has commemorated a number of events in the past with sand art – and did so again on Saturday to mark the anniversary of Victory in Japan (VJ) Day.

He was joined by a number of forces veterans on the shore to mark 75 years since the six-year war officially ended.

Dougie, 59, said: “VJ Day isn’t that well-known and quite a lot of the time it gets forgotten about among the other anniversaries like VE (Victory in Europe) Day.

“However, it’s the official ending of the war so it deserves to be marked in some way. I’ve done things like this before and I thought it would be a nice thing to do.”

The stunning art included a quote inscribed at the Kohima War Cemetery, reading: “When you go home tell them of us and say for your tomorrow we gave our today.”

It also included a number of large poppies drawn in the sand.

The huge artwork attracted attention from visitors to the beach, with people gathering to take photos as it progressed.

Dougie said: “The quote is pretty powerful and is taken from the war memorial at Kohima, while the poppies are a symbol of remembrance.

“Initially I had intended it to be quite low-key – it was just going to be a couple of people involved.

“But the veterans found out and decided to come down, which was really nice. There were meant to be a few coming down from Inverness to see it, but sadly they couldn’t because of the local lockdown.

“People who were visiting the beach were really interested, and there were a lot of people down taking pictures.”

He added: “I don’t normally do much military stuff but it is important to remember VJ Day because it marks 75 years peace.

“Although there are still wars going on, there hasn’t been another world war and it’s important to remember why it happened and the sacrifice that was made so it doesn’t happen again.”