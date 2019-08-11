Aberdeen man climbs 50 Munros in 150 days to raise cash for Charlie House

An Aberdeen man who challenged himself to climb 50 Munros in only 150 days has completed his goal.

Bruce Russell, director at recruitment business Right People, is a keen hillwalker and often tackles around 25 to 30 Munros a year.

Alongside his wife Clare for many of the treks, he took on the gruelling task – raising more than £1,400 for children’s charity Charlie House in the process.

Charlie House supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

He also often took along its mascot Charlie Dog for the journey.

Bruce said: “This was a much bigger challenge than I expected but the thought of those who would benefit kept me going.

“It’s such a worthwhile cause, I’m delighted I could contribute. After climbing Munros right across Scotland, it was nice to finish up relatively close to home.

“I was delighted to complete the challenge at the weekend and would like to thank everyone who has supported me.”

Since beginning the challenge at the end of March, he has walked 220 miles – a total ascent of 28,250m. This is the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest – which is 8,848m – more than three times.

Kirsty Walker, fundraising co-ordinator at Charlie House, said: “What a fantastic achievement. We can’t thank Bruce enough for what he has done.

“He’s basically devoted much of his free time over the past four months to support our appeal to raise £8 million to build a specialist support centre. His contribution will make a huge difference to the lives of many children and young people in the north-east of Scotland.”

The money raised will go towards Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal, which was launched in November last year.

It aims to raise £8m to build a new specialist support centre set in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

A range of different facilities will be on offer to benefit youngsters and their families.

These include a spa pool, teen den, Star room for end-of-life care and bereavement, sensory gardens, and more. Similar facilities can currently only be accessed in Kinross, more than 100 miles away, which aren’t available for many north-east families.

There will also be dedicated office facilities for Charlie House employees.

Donations to Bruce’s fundraiser can still be made online at www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/bruce-russell5