Aberdeen man caught with baton at police station

A man caught with a baton at an Aberdeen police station has been handed 120 hours of unpaid work and a nine-month supervision order.

Euan Kirkwood was caught with the truncheon at Kittybrewster Police Office on Great Northern Road on June 10.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said Kirkwood was arrested in connection with an outstanding arrest warrant when found with the baton in his bag.

The 34-year-old, whose address was given in court as Balnagask Crescent, Aberdeen, admitted being in a public place with an offensive weapon.

Sheriff Andrew Miller said: “You have a record which is significant. In July 2017, you were convicted for possession of a different weapon.

“I’m going to deal with this with a community order having regard to the early stage of your guilty plea.”