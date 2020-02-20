Aberdeen man caught behind the wheel nearly four times drink-drive limit

A driver caught behind the wheel nearly four-times over the drink-drive limit has been banned from the road.

Lorando Georgescu was travelling along the A96 Blackburn to Inverurie road near Kintore on February 9 when he was stopped by police.

The 49-year-old, whose address was given as King’s Court, Aberdeen, admitted driving on the route with 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Georgescu appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a single charge of drink-driving.

Depute-fiscal Lynne McVicar told the court police saw a vehicle being driven erratically at around 1.30am.

“Officers noticed the actions of the driver of a vehicle that was swerving across the lanes. The officers stopped the car and could smell alcohol.”

Defence agent Michael Horsman said his client decided to get behind the wheel to give his friend a lift after a night out.

Mr Horsman said: “He is a Romanian national and has held a full UK driving licence for five years. He is a butcher’s assistant.

“He accepts he shouldn’t have been driving. He had been drinking with friends and had no intention of using his car. One of his friends got into domestic difficulties and asked if Mr Georgescu could give him a lift.”

Sheriff William Summers disqualified Georgescu for 12 months and fined him £520.