Aberdeen man carried out ‘vicious and severe’ attack on his mum and partner as they lay in bed

An Aberdeen man who carried out a “vicious and severe” assault on his mother and her partner has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Euan Johnston, known as Ritchie, called his mother twice asking for a lift following a night out but she told him to take a taxi on August 18 last year.

Johnston, of Manor Crescent, Aberdeen, returned to his mother’s property on Provost Rust Drive around 3.25am, and then he assaulted her and her partner as they lay in bed.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The man was left with fractured ribs and his mother also suffered bruises.

The court was told Johnston’s mother was “supportive” of him.

Sheriff William Summers said it was “unprovoked, vicious and severe”.

Johnston, 27, was handed 180 hours of unpaid work, placed on 18 months’ supervision and given a four-month restriction order.