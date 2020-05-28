Aberdeen man breaks down disability barriers to become gym instructor

An Aberdeen man has broken down barriers on disability by becoming a qualified gym instructor.

Jay Moir,20, who was born with cerebral palsy, began going to the gym six days a week after becoming severely depressed two years ago.

The fitness fanatic was later inspired to enrol on a gym instructor course with the Fitness Education Academy, which he recently passed with flying colours.

Jay, from Torry, explained how his depression left him in a “dark place”.

He said: “Two years ago I had to leave school early because I found myself in a bit of a rut, I was down and depressed.

“Because I had to drop out of school, I wasn’t well enough to do exams and I left with very few qualifications.

“I gained a lot of weight because I was comfort eating, it was a dark time.”

Jay, who uses a wheelchair, decided he had to make a change.

The former Kincorth Academy pupil added: “One day something clicked and I decided I was going to make a change. I adjusted my diet and joined the gym, and within a year I had lost just under five stone.

“I started going to the gym six days a week and really dedicated my life to it. There are things that are difficult but there’s always ways to adapt it.

“I’ve filled out a bit since going to the gym, and I enrolled in a gym instructor course through the Fitness Education Academy and I recently passed that.”

Jay wants to get the message out that if you really want to achieve something, you can do it if you put your mind to it, regardless of any barriers.

He said: “My goal is to ultimately defeat a stereotype and show people that yes, I have a disability, but if I want to do something I’ll find a way to do it.

“It’s obviously difficult growing up with cerebral palsy because you look at other kids when they are running about playing football and you realise you can’t do that.

“But as I’ve grown up I’ve come to terms with it and I’d rather focus on the things I can do rather than what I can’t do.

“My goal for the future is to have an online training company of my own and perhaps help others with disabilities and able-bodied people too.”

Jay showcases some of his workouts on his Instagram account, and said the positive reaction has been surprising.

He said: “People have come up to me in the gym saying that when they can’t be bothered to exercise, they think if someone like me can do it, then they can.

“The feedback has been quite surprising. I have people from all over the world messaging me online saying that I’m an inspiration and things like that.”

Jay offered some advice for anyone in the same position that he was in two years ago.

He said: “If I had advice for someone in my position, I would say speak to someone. I had therapy and opened up about my struggles which helped.

“My advice would be to not give up. Your disability isn’t going to go away so accept it and focus on what you can do, not what you can’t do.

“If you spend your life down about things you can’t change you won’t get anywhere.”

