Aberdeen man barged into woman’s bathroom while holding knife

A man barged into an Aberdeen woman’s bathroom while holding a knife, a court has heard.

Philip O Hara had been drinking with the woman at her flat on Victoria Road in Torry before they fell out.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Depute fiscal Anne MacDonald told the court the duo had known each other for a “short period” of time.

She said: “He arrived at her flat at 2pm. He became aggressive and argumentative and she took fright and locked herself in the bathroom.

“He barged into the bathroom and had a large kitchen knife in his possession. She began to scream. She left the flat and locked herself in a basement area under the stairs.

“The police arrived and she was still in the basement.”

Defence agent Neil McRobert said: “He had been chopping vegetables in the kitchen at the time, hence the reason he had the knife.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on O Hara, of Jute Street, Aberdeen, until January 22.

He was also fined £335 for failing to appear at court.