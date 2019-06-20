Aberdeen man assaulted woman in Aberdeen city centre

A man has been handed unpaid work after assaulting a woman on Market Street in Aberdeen.

Aidan Allison-Horne, 32, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury.

He spat on her, seized her by the body and threw her to the ground in the incident on March 4.

Allison-Horne, whose address was given in court papers as Gaitside Drive, Aberdeen, also admitted three bail breaches.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client had lost his job as a result of the case.

Sheriff Ian Wallace called it a “very unpleasant” offence and handed him 210 hours of unpaid work within seven months.

He also imposed 12 months supervision with a requirement to undertake the COVAID programme targeted at “angry, compulsive drinkers”.