Aberdeen man arrested over quad bike use

A man has been arrested following alleged road traffic offences in Aberdeen.

Police officers from the Operation Armour team arrested a 38-year-old man this afternoon after a quad bike was allegedly being used anti-socially in Woodside.

A statement by Police Scotland said: “A 38-year-old male has been traced and arrested regarding various alleged road traffic offences.”

He is expected to appear at court tomorrow.

Operation Armour is an annual project which looks to tackle the antisocial and criminal use of motorbikes in Aberdeen.