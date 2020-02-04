Aberdeen man admits to ‘maliciously urinating’ on bus

An Aberdeen man has admitted urinating on a bus as it made its way along a major city road.

Thomas Dickson Brown was on board the number 18 service on Aberdeen’s Wellington Road on September 1 last year when he decided to relieve himself.

The 49-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and pled guilty to “maliciously urinating” on the floor of the Altens to Dyce service.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by shouting and swearing at a man on board the bus, which is operated by King Street-based First Bus.

Brown, whose address was given in court papers as Stafford Street, Aberdeen, also admitted failing to appear at court on August 29 last year.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy deferred sentence on Brown for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.

He will appear in the dock again on March 2.