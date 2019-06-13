Aberdeen man admits racial assault on painter

An Aberdeen man has admitted a racial assault on a painter, shaking the ladder he was on then punching him in the face.

Charles O’Neill, 33, left a pub on Regent Quay just after 1pm on October 26 last year with a group of friends and saw a man on a ladder painting the door of a neighbouring property.

The group shouted at the man, giving him a fright and causing him to slip on the ladder.

O’Neill then made a racial remark to the victim and shouted: “Who do you think you are?”

Depute fiscal Gavin Letford said: “He then proceeded to shake the ladder.

“The man then came down from the ladder and pushed the accused away.

“At this point the accused punched him repeatedly on the face and head.

“He was joined by another man in the group who has not yet been identified.”

After the incident, the victim contacted the police and information was later received which identified O’Neill.

Mr Letford added the man did not require medical attention as a result of the attack but suffered bruising and swelling to his face.

O’Neill, whose address was given in court papers as Oldcroft Court in Aberdeen, pled guilty to the racially aggravated assault yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor John Hardie said the accused had made the remarks as a “joke”.

He added: “It was a deeply unpleasant incident and he apologises for it.

“He was under the influence of alcohol.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace gave O’Neill a restriction of liberty order, where he will not be allowed to leave his house between certain times.

He said: “You will be restricted to your home address for the hours of 7pm to 7am for eight months.”

He added: “It’s a very unpleasant incident, a racially aggravated assault, and could have had much more serious consequences than it did.”