Aberdeen man admits driving at cops after stealing safe in ram raid

A ram raider has admitted driving at police after using a stolen car to smash through doors at an Aberdeen firm before stealing a safe.

Martin Youngson rampaged through city streets in a Volkswagen Golf after raiding a business in Peterhead and trying to steal from others in the north-east.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told Youngson, 30, was involved in the theft of a Mitsubishi Shogun from the Car Clinic on Charlotte Street in February last year, along with tools.

He then drove to Bridge of Don and used the stolen vehicle to ram doors at GAP UK on Denmore Road at the Murcar commercial park.

During the break-in, a safe was removed from the firm, though the owner believed it was empty.

The damaged Mitsubishi was left in a residential street before Youngson and others fled the scene in the Golf.

Youngson drove it at excessive speed, mounted pavements and verges, ran a red light, overtook unsafely and forced other motorists to swerve to avoid potential collision.

At one stage he was confronted by a bin lorry, but drove on to a grass verge, passing the vehicle and overtaking a bus.

Police arrived at Glenhome Gardens, Dyce, and saw the Golf speeding towards them. After missing the officers, the Golf made a U-turn and drove at them again, forcing them to retreat into a garden.

Advocate depute David Taylor said: “Police received numerous calls from members of the public regarding the driving of the Golf.”

At yesterday’s hearing, Youngson, formerly of Ross Crescent, Aberdeen, admitted driving dangerously by driving towards uniformed PCs Justine Hanlon and Andrew Ross at speed, mounting a kerb and causing them to take evasive action.

He also admitted breaking into Cut Cost Carpets, Maiden Street, Peterhead, and trying to steal vans; breaking into Car Clinic and stealing the Mitsubishi and tools; trying to break into a joinery business in Charlotte Street, Peterhead, and breaking into the firm at the Murcar commercial park, Aberdeen, on the same date.

He admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Buchan, 19, of Maidencraig Place, Aberdeen, admitted taking part in the break-ins at Peterhead.

Youngson and Buchan will be sentenced at a later date.