Aberdeen man accused of murdering his mum

A man has appeared in court facing a murder charge over the death of his mum at an Aberdeen property.

Detectives launched an investigation after the death of Carol Milne, 59, at her home on Clifton Road, Woodside, in the early hours of Thursday.

Appearing in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with her death was Jordan Milne.

The 24-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, is facing a charge of murder.

During the hearing he made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

Milne was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again within the next week.

Emergency services had been called to an address on Clifton Road at just before 4.30am on Thursday and police cordoned off part of the street.

Mrs Milne’s loved ones had paid tribute to her in a statement saying: “Carol was well-known and loved by many, and will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her.”