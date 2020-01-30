Aberdeen man accused of causing fatal crash on A90 says bus driver was to blame

A man accused of causing the deaths of three people in a horror crash has claimed the driver of a double-decker bus is to blame for the tragedy.

Marin Rachev is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of causing the death of three people by driving dangerously on March 12 last year.

It is alleged the 35-year-old pulled out on to the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road from its junction with Drumlithie without giving way, and into the path of a bus.

The court has heard that when his red Renault Scenic was struck by the bus, two of his passengers were thrown on to the road and hit by another vehicle.

Rachev, of Sandilands Drive, Aberdeen, denies the dangerous driving charge.

Yesterday, Detective Constable Dean Lynch, 28, gave evidence and read to the court the transcript of his interview with Rachev, which took place after his arrest at Kittybrewster Police Station.

When DC Lynch asked Rachev who was to blame for the crash, Rachev claimed the driver of the double-decker bus “killed” the three passengers in the Renault Scenic.

Rachev added: “He was speeding. How could I suicide myself?”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

DC Lynch asked: “Do you have much knowledge of the roads, particularly where this incident occurred?”

Rachev answered he had not been on the A90 before, but said he had been following a colleague at the time.

He added that when his supervisor set off towards the central reservation, he followed after observing to the left and right of the road.

The accused said when he reached the central reservation, he had “not noticed when the bus appeared” and hit the car.

Rachev said the bus has been “speeding” and “did not stop”, hitting the vehicle and causing it to spin.

He also added that the other cars on the northbound carriageway were driving “slower” and “could stop”.

Rachev then described the events of the crash. He said his sister’s wife was in the passenger seat and she told him she “couldn’t breathe and couldn’t see”.

He said he “could not help her”, but used “all of his power” to remove his seat belt and “roll over”, leaving the car to try and breathe.

The trial, before Lord Kinclaven, continues.