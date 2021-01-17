Aberdeen man, 36, reported missing last seen on Hogmanay

Police are calling on the public’s help to trace a man reported missing from Aberdeen.

Arron Campbell, 36, was last seen on Union Street on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

He is described as being 6ft with short red hair, and was wearing a yellow hoodie and black jacket.

Mr Campbell is known to frequent the city centre and also has links to Inverness.

Sergeant Ricky Burr said: “We are concerned for Arron’s welfare as he has not been in touch with family or friends since he was last seen on the 31st of December.

“I would urge anyone who has seen him or been in touch with him since the start of the year to contact police on 101.”