Aberdeen man, 20, in court on sex attack charge

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with what police described as a “serious” sexual assault in the city centre.

Police were called to the Roof Garden on Schoolhill, Aberdeen, next to the St Nicholas Centre, at 3.45am on Saturday after an alleged sexual assault of a woman.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter was Daniel Teglas.

The 20-year-old, whose general address was described as Aberdeen, was appearing in private at the court.

During the hearing he made no plea and the case against him was continued for further examination.

Teglas was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again within the next week.