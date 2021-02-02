Aberdeen lung cancer survivor backs campaign encouraging people to act if they have symptoms

A lung cancer survivor is backing a campaign urging people with a persistent cough who test negative for coronavirus to book an appointment with their doctor.

Ruthra Coventry, from the Mannofield area of Aberdeen, considered herself to be a fit and healthy mum-of-one when she was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in October 2018.

Initially putting her persistent cough and recurring chest infections down to her two-year-old bringing home bugs from nursery, she contacted her GP practice when she noticed she had coughed up blood.

Ruthra, an anaesthetist who works for NHS Grampian, said: “During the summer of 2018, I kept getting bad chest infections which were unusual as I considered myself to be a fit and healthy person.

“I ended up in A&E because I couldn’t breathe deeply due to a sharp pain in my chest. I went through tests and gave samples but nothing was giving an answer as to why I felt ill all the time.

“I also had a prolonged cough, but because my child who was two at the time was in nursery, I just put it down to him bringing home bugs.

“Then one day I coughed up a bit of blood and realised there was something really not right. I went to my GP and was referred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary so the recurring chest infections could be investigated.”

Tests led to Ruthra, 40, being diagnosed with bronchiectasis, but the scans showed a small mass in the upper part of her right lung.

She then underwent a full-body scan, which came back clear.

“As soon as I heard the word mass, I went into denial,” Ruthra added. “I couldn’t process it at all, it was such a shock.

“Cancer was the last thing I expected to hear. I was young and the fittest I’d ever been, having recently run my first 10k.

© Supplied by Linda McIntyre

“Even when I told my husband I must have been numb from the shock as I couldn’t understand why he was so worried. It was a lot to take in.

“Things moved pretty quickly from then. I was referred to the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Glasgow where I had a right upper lobectomy to remove the tumour.

“My tumour was found early, and I feel lucky that it was diagnosed at a stage where it was localised and able to be removed with surgery, without the need for chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“Based on what happened to me, my message to anyone would be to get checked. I know it’s easy to put off, but it can make all the difference to being diagnosed at a stage where it’s able to be treated.

“After I’d spoken to my GP about being referred for scans, I started to feel a bit better, and I almost cancelled my appointment which doesn’t bear thinking about now. Don’t put it off because it could save your life.”

Ruthra returned to work eight months later after a prolonged period of recovery, working in a desk job initially, before her full return.

Lung cancer is the most common cancer in Scotland, with around 5,000 people diagnosed each year.

More can be done to treat the disease if it’s found at an early stage. And recently published cancer survival statistics show improvements in five-year survival rates for both men and women – 2.3% and 5.1% respectively.

However, statistics show around 25% fewer lung cancers are being diagnosed now, compared to pre-Covid-19, and the Detect Cancer Early campaign is urging those aged 40 and over not to put off contacting their GP practice if they have any possible cancer symptoms.

Ruthra is echoing that plea and has credited the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation for supporting her through a time that was draining both mentally and physically.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Diagnosing and treating cancer has been and will remain a key priority throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Early detection is key and we’re encouraging people, especially those aged over 40, to contact their GP practice if they’ve tested negative for Covid-19, but have a persistent new or different cough that’s lasted three weeks or more.

“I want to reassure people that whilst the NHS is working differently, and they may not be able to see their GP in person, their practice is there to help them access key tests and support them through the process.

“Please don’t delay seeking help as the earlier lung cancer is found the better, and a lot can be done to treat it.”

For more information, visit getcheckedearly.org