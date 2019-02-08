Aberdeen Lord Provost to seek presidency of energy group

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen is to seek the presidency of a major energy partnership.

Councillors on the city growth and resources committee gave the go-ahead for Barney Crockett to seek nomination as the president of the World Energy Cities Partnership (WECP) yesterday.

A vote on a new president and vice-president will take place at the WECP’s annual meeting, which is to be held in Aberdeen this September.

Douglas Lumsden, convener of the committee, said: “The Lord Provost has played a key role in developing the interests of both the partnership and the city, and we are confident the WECP will support his candidacy.

“Holding the presidency of the WECP would bring a significantly enhanced leadership role for Aberdeen with much larger cities and capitals as well as providing yet more opportunities to promote the city as an international trade and investment hub.

“It would support our ambitions to deliver the regional economic strategy and the diversification of the local economy and be a real advantage for our work through Invest Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen is eagerly looking forward to hosting the AGM and the election of the Lord Provost as president would consolidate the city’s pivotal role within this influential organisation.”

The non-profit organisation, which the city helped found in 1995, focuses on collaboration between members on economic, educational and cultural activities that build on their shared experiences as global energy hubs.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who has been the vice-president of the WECP since January 2018, said: “Aberdeen’s future is ever more international. We have always punched above our weight but now more than ever we have to show commitment to our world-wide future.”

This year’s AGM runs in Aberdeen from September 4 to 7, overlapping with the Offshore Europe exhibition.