Aberdeen Lord Provost to raise awareness of food poverty by taking part in CFINE challenge

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen is to take part in a charity challenge to raise awareness of food poverty.

Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) is hosting the Appetite for Change fundraising challenge to coincide with Challenge Poverty Week, which takes place from October 5 to October 9.

The challenge will see CFINE chief executive Lisa Duthie and Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett attempt to live on just £2 a day for five days.

CFINE is asking those who have not yet signed up for Appetite for Change to join their challenge and help them build awareness of poverty and erase the stigma of living on a low income.

The funds raised by Appetite for Change will go towards helping CFINE maintain its emergency support services for people facing hardship.

CFINE chief executive, Lisa Duthie, said: “I took part in the first challenge when I was on the board at CFINE, and I can remember being quite taken aback by the impact of it.

“I started quite upbeat and wrote out my menu plan for the week, but very quickly I realised how challenging it is because you aren’t able to just open the fridge and decide there and then what you would like. Meal planning is really quite strict.

“By the time you are on day three and four, you’re getting hungrier and hungrier and you have to think about every single meal in such detail.

“The other thing that really hit me was that I hadn’t felt like I had eaten well, and hadn’t been fueling my body correctly.”

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett added: “The annual Appetite for Change challenge helps to raise awareness of food poverty and this year with the continuing impact of Covid-19, there is an even greater number of people facing financial difficulties.

“Thankfully we have organisations like CFINE that offer a lifeline to those individuals and families most in need.

“I hope that everyone who can join me in signing up for CFINE’s Appetite for Change challenge of living on just £2 per day for five days and help raise awareness and money for this very worthy cause.

“The money raised will go towards tackling food poverty and help to improve the circumstances of vulnerable and disadvantaged people here in the north-east of Scotland.”

For more information about Appetite for Change and to sign up, visit CFINE’s website at https://www.cfine.org/appeal/appetite-for-change-2020