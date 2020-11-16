Aberdeen Lord Provost pays tribute to millions of animals killed in war

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost has led a poignant ceremony to commemorate animals who made the ultimate sacrifice in war.

Barney Crockett, who is president of the North-east of Scotland Animals at War Association, attended the memorial at Delgatie Castle near Turriff.

The memorial, made up of a dark granite stone and depicting two horses, was placed in the castle grounds in 2018.

Its inscription reads: “In remembrance of the contribution of all animals on the battlefront and the home front in times of war.”

Mr Crockett said it was important to highlight the role of animals during the conflict and he added even they were not immune to conscription.

He said: “Wars couldn’t be won without them. Millions of animals died in the two world wars.

“There was the conscription of animals in World War Two. In Aberdeen, the horses that used to deliver the milk were taken away by the forces.

“My father had a dog and it was taken away by the RAF to help with the war effort.

“There are plenty of stories of the bravery of animals and there was even an improvement in veterinary care during World War One with plenty of hospitals specifically built for this.”

Mr Crockett was joined by the Gurkha Association and the Gordon Highlanders Regimental Association for the ceremony.

A wreath adorned with purple poppies was laid at the granite memorial. The purple poppy is the symbol of remembrance for animals.

It is estimated that 16 million animals served in World War One.

That number includes eight million horses and countless mules and donkeys. More than 200,000 carrier pigeons met their demise while conveying important messages.

Domestic animals have also been utilised in wars over the decades, with cats trained to hunt rats and dogs taught to carry and locate explosives.

The UK’s most notable shrine to animals who have died in conflict is the Animals in War Memorial, which was unveiled by Princess Anne in Hyde Park in London in 2004.