Aberdeen Lord Provost participates in international green transition webinar

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen has taken part in an international webinar about green recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Clean Conversations Webinar was hosted by the International Cleantech Network and the Solar Impulse Foundation.

It explored green recovery after Covid-19, the role of cities in green growth and how the private sector can champion green transition.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett, president of the World Energy Cities Partnership (WECP) said: “It was a great opportunity to participate in the webinar and to showcase the work Aberdeen has being doing on energy transition.

“Aberdeen is recognised as a global energy hub and by sharing our knowledge and experience through key relationships internationally we can lead by example while also learning from other Cleantech cities.

“This is why the WECP is so important as it connects leading energy cities on all continents that are committed to fostering the transition to a more sustainable energy future for the benefit of all of us.”