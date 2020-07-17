Aberdeen Lord Provost made Fellow to Royal Society of Arts

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett has been made a Fellow to a prestigious organisation promoting social change.

The Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) comprises of a 30,000-strong fellowship devoted to “sharing powerful ideas” and “carrying out cutting-edge research”.

Past fellows of the society include Charles Dickens, Stephen Hawking and Nelson Mandela.

The Lord Provost took part in in the RSA Scotland AGM earlier in the summer alongside the Rt Hon Frank Ross, his equivalent in Edinburgh, and looked at how Scottish cities might emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “I am delighted to receive this prestigious honour of becoming a Fellow of the RSA.

“As a keen historian, former teacher and equalities champion, I wholeheartedly believe that we can and should continue to strive to make societal changes by appreciating our heritage, through education, business and innovation to inform the future so we have a society where there is equality for all, and we can all prosper.”

RSA Fellowship Councillor and University of Aberdeen Senior Lecturer Neil McLennan said: “Lord Provost Crockett joining the fellowship is an important event for us.

“Lord Provost Crockett has contributed to many of the key areas RSA are engaged in – improving society through education, innovation for the future and persevering our past heritage.

“Past fellows are a roll call of great thinkers, social innovators and reformers.

“That work continues today including in areas such as equity and sustainability.”