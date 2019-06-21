Aberdeen Lollipop man wins People’s Champion prize

The People’s Champion prize at the Star Awards went to Woodside School crossing patroller Bill Esslemont.

Bill, 76, was nominated for the award because he is well-known for going the extra mile to help the pupils.

He has even learned how to greet them in five different languages in a bid to make new pupils from different backgrounds feel more welcome.

On finding out he had won, he said: “Wow! I am genuinely surprised and delighted that I’m People’s Champion 2019.

“I can’t quite believe it. I would like to thank all the pupils, staff, parents of Woodside School and the wider school community and of course the readers of the Evening Express for voting for me. Thank you all so much.”

Having been a patroller for more than a decade, he was nominated by parent and school support assistant Cara McGuigan.

She said: “Parents come into the school and comment on how fabulous Bill is and how welcome he makes them feel at the school if they are new.

“We are so lucky to have him. Parents, pupils and staff all appreciate the work he does.

“He is just a treasure to have at Woodside.”

When he was nominated, Bill admitted he was no fan of the limelight – but spoke of his love for his job.

He said: “I do enjoy my job because I get to mix with the public.

“I just find I am doing a job for the community.”