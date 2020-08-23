Aberdeen lockdown to be partially lifted at midnight, it is understood

Restrictions placed on travel and indoor gatherings in Aberdeen are to be lifted from 12 midnight, it is understood.

Crunch talks have been ongoing today as council bosses tried to convince the government to lift the locally-imposed lockdown.

It is understood a stalemate over remaining “different views” has been overcome.

The five-mile restriction on non-essential travel and the ban on indoor gatherings could be ended as soon as 12 midnight.

And the closure of all hospitality businesses is understood to be coming to an end on Wednesday.