No lockdown protests in Aberdeen as public stick to police advice

Two planned anti-lockdown protests didn’t take place today after members of the public in Aberdeen continued to follow the Scottish Government’s guidelines.

Photographers from the Evening Express were at both of the events in the city with not a single protester seen at either location.

It comes after officers strongly urged people in the north-east to “not take part” and continue to follow the Scottish Government’s guidance.

Elsewhere in Scotland around 30 people turned up for an event in Dundee with a protesters also attending an event in Glasgow.

We’re at about 30 people listening, eight members of the press, and four police officers. At least it’s a nice day. pic.twitter.com/2mGAJVK7Qj — Jon Brady (@jonbradyphoto) May 16, 2020

And in London around three dozen people have gathered in Hyde Park to protest against the coronavirus lockdown.

Standing close together near Speaker’s Corner, several held placards and banners including slogans like “freedom over fear” as police, including some on horseback, looked on.

The Evening Express has deliberately omitted the name of the group organising the gathering.