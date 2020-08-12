Aberdeen lockdown extended as 177 cases now linked to city outbreak

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed Aberdeen’s lockdown will be extended for another week.

In her update today, the First Minister said 177 cases have now been linked to the outbreak in the city, with 940 contacts identified.

As a result it is not yet possible to lift any of the restrictions put in place last week in Aberdeen

Aberdeen city council have been involved in discussions with the government, along with Police Scotland.

The First Minister thanked the people in Aberdeen, after she said police had reported a high level of compliance with the additional lockdown measures.

She said: “I know people in Aberdeen, who of course are today dealing with severe weather as well as Covid, will be disappointed with this decision, by I want to thank them for complying so well with the measures that we put in place last week.”

The First Minister also said that there is not yet a need to place extra restrictions on Aberdeenshire county as a whole.

She added: “I want to stress that nobody wants these restrictions to be in place for longer than is necessary.

“They will be reviewed in one week’s time and as soon as we can relax any of them, then we will do.”

Ms Sturgeon also said that the number of cases in Aberdeen shows how quickly coronavirus can spread through a small area.