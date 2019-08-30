Aberdeen litter pick event called off

An Aberdeen litter pick which was set to take place next weekend has been cancelled.

Spruce Up Seaton was due to be held on September 7 and 8, focusing on the area behind Northsea and Aulton Court, and along the grassy area towards Seaton Community Centre.

Hosted by the Seaton and Linksfield Community Network, it had been arranged on the back of the success of the spring clean.

Lewis McGill, spokesman for the community group, said: “We had planned our second clean-up event for this year. But due to the lack of interest the event has been cancelled.

“The Seaton Linksfield Community Network would like to apologise to everyone who had planned to come along.

“But don’t be discouraged, we do have other events being planned and everyone is more than welcome to come to the meetings.”