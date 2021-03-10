A north-east lighting designer has told of the impact the Covid crisis has had on the theatre and entertainment sectors.

Going from working on spectacular shows in both the UK and the US to having to move back to Aberdeen has been a challenge for lighting designer Stevie Mackie.

Stevie, who grew up in Oldmeldrum and started his theatre career sweeping the floors of His Majesty’s Theatre at the age of 16, was forced to move back to the north-east after all the productions he was working on were halted due to Covid-19.

He said: “Up until March last year I was pretty much fully booked with a UK tour for English National Ballet and several shows in the USA for Aquilla Theatre, as well as a European tour for another show – then Covid-19 struck and overnight, all theatres were closed and shows were cancelled.

“One musical I was working on in March closed before it even opened – it didn’t even make it to press night.”

Stevie is now on Universal Credit and also benefits from the Government’s Self-employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), but says others weren’t so lucky.

© Supplied by Stevie Mackie

He said: “70% of all crew, performers and other theatre staff who make that experience ‘happen’ are freelancers like myself and a lot of them have fallen through the gap and get no support from the government.

“Many people that I know who are stage managers and others who worked in the industry have gone on to working in supermarkets because they have families to support.

“There are a lot of stories like this that sadden me – all we want to do is just put on theatre again, but we cannot do what we’re supposed to do at the moment because our doors are closed.

“I’m on Universal Credit just now and they asked me what else I could do, but I just tell them I work in theatre and I can’t do that just now.”

In addition to coronavirus, Stevie says Brexit also had a negative impact on the performing arts industry.

The lighting designer said: “Brexit hugely impacted theatre and music industries.

“From my experience, I worked on a show for six months as a production manager and that got completely pulled.

“Transport companies, lighting companies, sound, AV firms – they all got pulled because of Brexit.

“The show budget was £250,000 and that’s lost from the UK economy because of this – it really bugs me.

“It’s not just about theatre, but also about music and the whole of performing arts, Brexit really messed it up.”

© Supplied by Stevie Mackie

Stevie, who works closely with directors, says good lighting is crucial to all theatre productions.

He said: “It’s a spark of magic and it really makes the whole show work.

“A lot of people don’t realise just how many lighting changes there are during a performance that actually enhance the atmosphere of the production.”

Stevie says some of the most memorable productions he worked on have been during his six-year stint with Birmingham Royal Ballet. And some of the recent highlights would include his work on A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

He said: “That was really cool and I also loved working on Frankenstein in America.

“Odyssey was also a big show that I was really panicking about, but I think I did a great job on that one, so I’m quite proud of it.”

While he doesn’t think most productions will be able to restart before 2022, the lighting designer says there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Stevie stated: “I have two shows – Macbeth and Great Gatsby – to light in New York in September, but failing that, I’ll get my broom out and start sweeping the stage at His Majesty’s again.”