Aberdeen lifesaver wins award for lights ‘with a brain’

An Aberdeen man who saved dozens of lives in Iraq has now been recognised for a different kind of lifesaving with an award.

Adam Reid, now 40, was working as a project manager for Halliburton in 2011 when a major fire broke out at his camp near Basra.

He knew there was a risk of an explosion due to nearby oil stores and explosive devices – and that emergency services were an hour away.

So Adam teamed up with colleague William Grainger to tackle the blaze and clear hundreds of staff from the area, and Adam suffered minor burns in the process.

But 150 of them were missing, so Adam rounded them up until everyone was accounted for.

Since that dramatic incident, the former Bridge of Don Academy pupil has applied his project management skills to different tasks and was among the team that discovered oil off the Falkland Islands in 2015.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He now lives in London and works with a firm called Delmatic – and is back saving lives in a different kind of way.

With the firm, Adam is working on the Crossrail project, which is an £18 billion scheme to build a 73-mile railway line linking east and west London.

Delmatic supplies hi-tech emergency lighting for Crossrail.

The technology is so clever it knows exactly where and when lighting is required.

Adam explained: “The lighting system has a kind of ‘brain’ attached to it and it is linking to censors which can tell if a light goes out somewhere.”

He added: “If lighting goes out in one area, making it dark and hard to see, the system will know to increase the brightness of all the surrounding lights.

“This not only keeps staff safe during construction, but will maintain high safety standards after completion.

“For example, if there was a terrorist incident where there was an explosion that knocked out the lighting, other lighting would become brighter to ensure that people could find the way out.

“The lighting has been installed at key stations including Paddington, Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon, Liverpool Street, Whitechapel and Custom House – as well as the network of shafts, portals and depots.

“I manage a team of 20 and have led them to deliver a very complex and challenging lighting control solution that will potentially save lives and provide a carbon efficiency environmental impact that will reduce the use of wasted energy.”

Mark Wild, the boss of Crossrail, was so impressed by the success of Adam’s team, he presented Adam with a special recognition award at a ceremony at The Transport Museum in Covent Garden.

Adam said: “It was an amazing moment for myself and my team to be singled out and for my team to get such praise.”