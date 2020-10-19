Aberdeen lifeboats discover paddleboarder on charity journey after distress call

Aberdeen lifeboats discovered a male paddleboarder attempting a sponsored paddle around Britain during a callout today.

They were paged at noon when a concerned member of the public reported a paddleboarder who looked to be in difficulty off Aberdeen beach.

Both lifeboats were launched to assist but when they arrived, they found a male boarder taking part in a paddle around Britain for charity.

The man was in good health and spirits and looked well-equipped for his adventure.

The Aberdeen crew wished him well and took the precaution of advising lifeboat stations further north of his intentions.

Coxswain Davie Orr said: “This gentleman looked prepared for the elements and had a means of contact with the rescue services if he had needed them.

“The person who reported the matter did the right thing to call and we are always happy to help keep people safe and check these things out”.