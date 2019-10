Lifeboat crews in Aberdeen helped tow a fishing vessel back to shore after it lost power 21 miles off the coast.

Aberdeen’s all-weather lifeboat Bon Accord was tasked to assist a 28-metre fishing vessel which had lost power around 21 miles east, south-east of Aberdeen yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4pm and the lifeboat crew sped to the scene before towing the vessel back to the harbour in Aberdeen, arriving around 10pm.