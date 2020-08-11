Aberdeen Lifeboat thanks supporters after open day – but further donations still needed

Aberdeen Lifeboat Station has sent a grateful thank you to the people who made their first virtual ‘open day’ a reality – but said they are still short of their £2,000 fundraising target.

The week-long event, which ended on Sunday, included live boat tours, crew Q&As and a talk on water safety from Aberdeen Lifeboat operations manager Bill Deans MBE, all streamed using video chat software on the charity’s Facebook page.

There was also a pair of competitions over the week, with prizes in the virtual raffle including a helicopter simulator session and a return trip on Northlink Ferries, and a ‘Guess the Weight of the Lobster’ competition with the prize of a dinner for four at the Ashvale restaurant.

The winners of all the prizes were announced on social media on Sunday.

In a post on Facebook, the station said thanks to “all the crew, fundraisers and supporters”, adding “without you it would not have happened”.

However, they added they were still attempting to reach their target of £2,000, and were just shy of £1,600.

The link for the lifeboat’s Facebook fundraising page is www.facebook.com/fund/AberdeenLifeboat