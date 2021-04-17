Aberdeen lifeboat station offers safety refresher for swimmers

RNLI Aberdeen Lifeboat Station is organising a safety event for swimmers later this month.

The online presentation, ‘Swim Safe This Summer’, is geared towards helping swimmers keep safe in open waters.

Swimmers of all abilities can attend the free online event which is scheduled for April 29 at 7pm.

Participants are required to register at https://bit.ly/2Q8tY99 to receive a link for the presentation broadcast.

RNLI Aberdeen Lifeboat spokesman Jamee Kirkpatrick said: “We’re running these presentations because we have seen an uptake in those entering the sea or taking up water sports both locally and further afield, and as the charity that saves lives at sea, we feel a duty to ensure that everyone is safe and equipped with the knowledge they need before doing so.

“These short presentations aim to provide the public with all the key safety advice and information that they require before entering cold water.

“Cold water includes the sea, rivers and lochs. While the safety information related to cold water swimmers or SUPs (Standup Paddleboarding) is fairly similar, there are slight differences, mainly around the equipment required.

“It really is about providing the key, basic safety information that many don’t know before entering the very chilly, 7 degrees, North Sea.”

This safety presentation comes on the back of a rare honour awarded to crews from RNLI Aberdeen and Peterhead Lifeboat.

The 14 crew members from both stations were awarded a commendation by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), after a remarkable 18-hour rescue mission off the coast of Peterhead in 2019.

The charity engages in public awareness as well as marine rescue missions, and the swimming safety presentation will recap basic open water swimming safety procedures.

RNLI Aberdeen Lifeboat Station is a marine rescue facility, founded in 1802.

The charity operates lifeboats to save lives at sea, and it is one of the first lifeboat stations to be established in Scotland.

For more information NRLI Aberdeen and the event, visit here.