Aberdeen Lifeboat Station speaks of challenges posed by Covid in ‘difficult’ year

by Zoe Phillips
30/12/2020, 10:17 am
RNLI crew aboard the Bon Accord.

Aberdeen Lifeboat Station has told how it hopes to resume its fundraising efforts in 2021 following a ‘difficult’ year.

The RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews provide a 24-hour rescue service in the UK and Ireland, and its seasonal lifeguards look after people on busy beaches.

RNLI crews and lifeguards have saved more than 142,700 lives since 1824.

This year, however, Aberdeen Lifeboat Station faced a string of unprecedented challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

