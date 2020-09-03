Aberdeen Lifeboat on the hunt for volunteer press officer

Aberdeen Lifeboat Station is looking for a volunteer press officer to join their team.

A statement from the RNLI read: “Operating from the heart of Europe’s oil capital, Aberdeen’s Severn class all-weather lifeboat and D-class inshore lifeboat are always ready to respond to anyone in difficulty on or off the Granite City’s shores.

“The role of the Aberdeen Lifeboat press officer is to build and maintain friendly relationships with local press, radio, television and online media.

“You will keep the community informed of operational activity and promote newsworthy rescues and lifeboat station events using a variety of channels such as email, phone, or social media, using photos and video where possible.

“This is a good opportunity to join a motivated and enthusiastic local team and have the satisfaction of contributing to saving lives at sea.

“If you have good communication, writing and IT skills and live within the city of Aberdeen this could be the role for you.”