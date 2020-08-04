Aberdeen Lifeboat launches a week-long Open Day

The Aberdeen Lifeboat crew has launched its annual Open Day with a major difference for 2020 – it is going to last for an entire week.

The event, which is usually held on the last Sunday before children return to school, will also be held exclusively online this year to ensure both the crew and the public are kept safe.

The Aberdeen Lifeboat Facebook page will host the majority of the festivities, with activities including guided tours of the lifeboats hosted by local crew members, a live online Q&A session with the coxswain and crew over Zoom and a lifeboat-themed colouring competition for younger children.

There will also be a beach safety session hosted by lifeboat operations manager Bill Deans MBE, and a ‘guess the weight of the lobster’ competition with a prize of a fish supper meal for four at the Ashvale restaurant.

Bill Deans said: “Our Lifeboat Open Day, traditionally on the last Sunday of the school holidays, attracts thousands of visitors.

“The crew love meeting them, showing them round the boats, and answering their questions.

“Well, this year we’re aiming to do all of that – and more – online.”

A Grand Prize Draw is also running through the whole week, with prizes including a money-can’t-buy two-hour session for up to four people flying the Bristow Helicopters flight simulator at Aberdeen Airport. Also up for grabs will be the prize of free ferry travel for two people and a car on any NorthLink route.

RNLI Aberdeen branch chair Fiona Anderson said: “It costs over £200,000 each year to keep Aberdeen’s Lifeboats afloat – notwithstanding that only one of our team is a paid employee.

“We hope the public in Aberdeen city and Shire will enjoy joining in our virtual Open Week and will, by donating or entering competitions, support the RNLI’s work saving lives along our coasts and river estuaries.”

The Open Day runs until next Monday, August 10. The week’s events can be followed using the hashtag #RNLIAberdeen2020 or on the @AberdeenLifeboat pages on Facebook.