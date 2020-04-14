Aberdeen lifeboat launched to help surfer in trouble in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen lifeboat was launched today to assist a surfer at the beach.

Three crew members from the city’s lifeboat station launched the ‘Buoy Woody 85N’ shortly after 3.30pm and arrived on scene 15 minutes later.

The surfer had been reported to be having difficulty getting back on their board or swimming ashore however, by the time the lifeboat arrived, was on their board and in no immediate danger.

After speaking with the lifeboat crew, the surfer made his own way ashore.

Bill Deans MBE, operations manager at Aberdeen Lifeboat Station was disappointed his crew had to expose themselves to risk in this way.

He said: “Like most people, our volunteer lifeboat crew members are self-isolating at home in line with government guidelines – mostly doing their day-jobs remotely. But they are always willing to set aside their own concerns to respond if the call comes that someone is in danger at sea.”

“There is no way a lifeboat crew of three can maintain 2m separation aboard a 5 metre long lifeboat – and if they had required to pull someone from the water, the infection concerns are obvious to all.

“I have every sympathy with people who would like to use their daily exercise period to swim, sail, surf or whatever – but on behalf of every lifeboat crewmember in the UK and Ireland, I have to appeal to them not to put our crews at indirect risk by going into or onto the sea.

“Stay safe ashore, protect the emergency services and save lives.”

An 11-person coastguard team was also dispatched to the scene.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We had a call from a member of the public reporting a surfer in trouble just to the north of the harbour.

“Lifeboat and Coastguard rescue teams were both tasked to locate and rescue the surfer but on arrival it was apparent the surfer was safe and well and not in any need of assistance and made his own way back to the beach.”