Aberdeen lifeboat launched to help injured man on vessel

A man has been taken to hospital after he was hurt while transferring between two ships in Aberdeen bay.

The Aberdeen Harbour pilot suffered a leg injury while moving between a cargo vessel and the pilot cutter.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen’s lifeboat was launched at around 12pm, were the casualty care crew bordered the MV Atlantic to assist the injured man.

The cargo vessel was escorted into Aberdeen Harbour, with the patient then transferred to the care of Scottish Ambulance Service.

A UK Coastguard spokesman said: “We got the call that someone was injured on a freight vessel.

“The vessel was coming into the bay.

“One lifeboat was launched from Aberdeen at 12.03pm.”