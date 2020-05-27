Aberdeen lifeboat head reminds public to stay safe once restrictions eased

Aberdeen Lifeboat Station is urging north-east residents to stay close to home after lockdown is eased.

The warning comes as Nicola Sturgeon prepares to begin rolling back lockdown restrictions later this week.

The easing of the restrictions will now allow residents to travel short distances, of up to five miles, and to exercise by swimming outdoors, kayaking or angling.

Jacob Davies, the livesaving manager of the RNLI for Scotland said: “With an unusually warm spring coupled with the easing of a lockdown which has seen many of us unable to visit our favourite beaches, we expect many people to be eager to hit the coast.

“However, just because the lockdown restrictions are being relaxed does not mean our coasts are safe, the dangers that have always been there remain.

“We ask those who are local to beaches to continue to be aware of the inherent dangers and to avoid taking risks. Our strong advice to the Scottish public, who are not local to a beach, is to exercise locally and not to travel to the coast.

“Scotland’s air temperature may be warming up but the sea temperature remains consistently chilly all year, jumping or falling into cold water or spending longer periods than normal submerged in the water can lead to, potentially fatal, cold water shock.”

Coxswain Davie Orr from Aberdeen Lifeboat Station also said that despite people missing the coast, their volunteers are limited in what they are able to achieve without the help of the public.

He said: “We understand that many people will have been missing trips to the coast and will be eager for a change of scene or activity. However, we are really asking the public for their help.

“Our team of dedicated volunteers is always there to help but, in order to attend a shout, we must break physical distancing instructions, putting ourselves and our families at risk.

“We also cannot be everywhere at once, if we see a sudden increase in people visiting Aberdeen and other local beaches our volunteer run service could struggle to meet demand.

“Therefore, we are asking people to still stay local, don’t drive to visit the coast, if you’re a local then please stay aware of the inherent risks.”

Michael Avril, Scotland’s water safety lead for the RNLI and chair of Water Safety Scotland added: “The Scottish public need to remember the following safety advice: Stay in familiar surroundings, follow Scottish Government advice of remaining within five miles of your home, don’t put yourself, your family and emergency services at risk by taking risks or assuming it ‘won’t happen to you’.

“If you do see someone at risk call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

