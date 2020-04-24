Aberdeen lifeboat crew receive PPE donation

The volunteer crew at Aberdeen lifeboat station have received a donation of snoods.

The Virustatic Shield snoods were donated by PPE supplier Mo and Co and are said by the manufacturer to be 96% effective against viruses.

Davie Orr, coxswain of Aberdeen Lifeboat, said: “Our lifeboat crews have the very best of PPE for their maritime rescue role – including full-face visors – but these Virustatic Shield snoods provide welcome extra protection over the mouth, nose and ears when our crews are in the confined lifeboat wheelhouse at sea, sometimes for hours at a time.”

He added: “The snoods have been placed with each crew member’s PPE, ready to wear the next time we are called out.”

Mo and Co UK Limited offered the donation when they read press reports of the crew having to break self-isolation to work at close quarters when called out on a shout.

A spokesperson from the firm said: “The Virustatic Shield offers valuable protection to people working in close proximity in the way the lifeboat crew – or indeed shipping or offshore workers – do.

“We’re seeing a lot of demand for the product from industry but we wanted to divert some stock to do our bit to keep our brave local RNLI volunteers safe.”

