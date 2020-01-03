Aberdeen lifeboat called out for third time in 24 hours

Aberdeen’s all-weather lifeboat was called out for the third time in less than 24 hours after it was called to assist a worker on an oilfield vessel.

Crews were called at 5.15pm this evening when the employee on an oilfield platform supply vessel (PSV) which was at anchor in Aberdeen bay, complained of chest pain and numbness in one side of his body.

Two casualty-care qualified crew members assessed the casualty’s condition and transferred him to the Bon Accord lifeboat to shore, where he was handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Michael Cowlam, coxswain of Aberdeen Lifeboat during the operation, said: “Conditions were excellent – perfect visibility and a gentle swell from the offshore breeze.

“The challenge was visually identifying the right vessel in the densely crowded anchorage during the hours of darkness. None of us had ever seen it so busy.”

The call out came less than 24 hours after Aberdeen’s D-class inshore lifeboat and Bon Accord’s Y-boat daughter craft were launched on Thursday night to assist Police Scotland in a riverbank search of the River Dee.

Bill Deans MBE, lifeboat operations manager at Aberdeen Lifeboat Station, said: “For all three of Aberdeen’s lifeboats to be called out on service in the first three days of a New Year is exceptional.

“I can’t remember a start to the year like it in my 40-plus years’ service at Aberdeen Lifeboat Station.”