Aberdeen licensing board looking for views on extended hours

Aberdeen’s licensing board is looking for opinions on dates next year which may be suitable for an extension of opening hours for licensed premises.

A general extension to the hours can be held for events of a local or national significance, with council bosses inviting recommendations from the public on specific dates.

This would include potential dates within the festive period in 2020 as well as other significant occasions throughout the rest of the year.

Traditionally the extension has been that of one additional hour to all on sales premises whose standard hours conform to the board’s maximum daily 15-hour trading period.

Any suggestions should be made to Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board by e-mailing licensing@aberdeencity.gov.uk by Friday January 10 together with a note of the reasons they would be appropriate.