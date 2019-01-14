Aberdeen library’s CD back after 180-mile magical mystery tour

A CD with music celebrating the end of the Second World War has found its way back to an Aberdeen library from 180 miles away.

VE Day: The Dancebands was delivered to Aberdeen Central Library after being left in a post box in Kyle of Lochalsh with nothing more than a note that simply said: “Best of luck postie from Neldie and Dod”.

With no packaging or postage stamp, the Royal Mail worker spotted the sticker on the CD saying ‘City of Aberdeen Library Services’ and managed to return the item safely.

Dallas King, events and programming officer for the library, said: “Praise to the Royal Mail for getting it back to us safely, and without charging us for the postage either.”

Despite the lack of packaging and no case, the jazz CD was surprisingly undamaged and still plays perfectly.

The CD’s return comes just weeks after the reappearance of thriller A Touch of Danger, which was 40 years overdue.

The fines for late returns of CDs are the same as books, which is capped at a maximum of £3.60.

VE Day: The Dancebands was removed from the system after it updated in 2015, so it is unknown when the item was borrowed and how overdue it is.

This also means there is also no way of knowing who the borrowers were.

It is possible that the couple had packed up the CD when moving west and had forgotten about the item until recently.

The library sees an increase of overdue returns at this time of the year due to people having clear-outs and finding forgotten items.

The team at the library are expecting to see more returns over the coming weeks.

Earlier this month a book was handed back to an Aberdeen library – 40 years after it was due to be returned and fans of new Netflix Black Mirror series Bandersnatch have been asking staff for the fictional book from the series.