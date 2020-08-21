Aberdeen library to stop offering click and collect from Monday

An Aberdeen library will no longer offer the click and collect service as of Monday, it has been announced.

Anyone who has made a booking to use the service at Bucksburn Library between August 24 and 28 will be contacted to make alternative arrangements, and are being advised that the nearest library for click and collect is in Tillydrone.

Dyce Library is also closed for the service, with Aberdeen City Libraries saying they are looking into being able to offer it again “as soon as possible”, adding they will “provide and update once we have a confirmed date for this”.

The click and collect scheme was launched a month ago, to allow book lovers to pick up copies without coming into contact with members of staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.