Aberdeen library summer reading challenge returns

A reading challenge that encourages people of all ages across Aberdeen to pick up a book is to begin this week.

The Aberdeen Reads Challenge runs from Saturday, June 27, until August 29.

It is open to all ages to take part in, and can be completed as an individual or in a group.

There will be nine reading-related challenges to complete, which cover a range of topics such as Place, Get Creative and Cover Versions.

Everyone who takes part will be entered into a prize draw, with those who complete three or more reading challenges entered into an additional prize draw.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor John Wheeler, Education Operational Delivery Convener, said: It’s wonderful to welcome back the Reading Challenge and my thanks go out to our City Libraries team for their sterling work in encouraging us all to read this summer.

“All sort of reading count; books or eBooks, fiction or nonfiction, picture books or newspapers – anything you like to read! Even If you don’t want to do all the challenges, you can still use them as inspiration for what you’re reading.”

A challenge card can be downloaded from Aberdeen City Council’s website and used to record progress.

Participants are also encouraged to share their challenges and what they’ve been reading online using the hashtag #AberdeenReads.