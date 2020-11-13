Aberdeen library service gears up for Book Week Scotland

Aberdeen City Council’s library service is taking part in an annual celebration of books and reading.

Book Week Scotland begins on Monday and runs until Sunday, November 22.

This year, because of the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, events cannot be hosted in libraries, but a line-up of fantastic, pre-recorded events will be available for online viewing.

All the events will be available to watch for free on Aberdeen City Libraries’ website, Facebook page and YouTube channel from the day of release and on-demand for a limited period afterwards.

They include workshops with graphic novel duo Metaphrog, a crime thriller event with Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman, local storyteller Pauline Cordiner for a special retelling of Norwegian folk tale Tatterhood and author Merryn Glover will be on hand to give advice to anyone considering writing their own life story.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we are able to announce such a fantastic line-up and, once again, our libraries team have pulled out all the stops, not only in attracting such great writers but also in overcoming the challenges set by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There really is something for everyone here and the great news is that the events are recorded so the city’s book lovers can watch their favourites at their leisure.”