Aberdeen library launches summer reading challenge

Aberdeen residents are being encouraged to take part in a summer reading challenge.

Aberdeen City Libraries has launched a project which will involve members of the public reading for at least six minutes a day over the warmer months, with the chance of winning prizes.

There will be mini tasks each week which will help participants explore the library, as well as finding new things to read, which will be announced every Saturday.

It will run from July 5 until August 24, and there will also be events organised. Pre-registation for the initiative will open on June 22.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Il926N

