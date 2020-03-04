Aberdeen libraries to remain open

All library services across Aberdeen will remain open – after council officers’ option to close four of the community spaces was rejected.

The administration budget approved at the meeting of all city councillors stated all libraries would remain open.

Included in the budget is a saving of £40,000 by relocating libraries to within other community buildings.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said this would include “looking at combining services”, such as what has happened in the new Tillydrone Hub, where the library is housed in the centre.

Sean McNamara, head of the chartered institute of library and information professionals in Scotland welcomed the news, and said: “Library closures are a short-term financial solution that will create long-term problems for communities so we are really pleased they have kept them open.”