Aberdeen libraries take Bookbug online for children

The first online Bookbug session for Aberdeen children has been uploaded.

Aberdeen City Libraries runs Bookbug sessions for under-fives in its libraries across the city.

However, with all branches being closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, local authority staff wanted to continue to offer the service.

On Saturday, the first online session took place, with a 30-minute video created to keep children entertained while continuing to support their development.

It is hoped that they will continue to inspire children to read from a young age.

Through songs and rhymes, children can participate in the different songs and activities run by the Bookbug staff.

The video and future Bookbug videos can be viewed online at youtube.com and by searching Aberdeen City Libraries.

