Aberdeen Liberal Democrat group push for face coverings to be worn on school transport

Aberdeen’s Liberal Democrat group are urging the local authority to consider making face coverings compulsory on school transport.

Calls have been made by the group on the basis of improving safety.

Wearing face coverings is compulsory on public transport, however pupils who require transport to be taken to school do not have to cover up.

As there has been cases of Covid-19 in schools, the city’s Liberal Democrat group hope that if it will not become compulsory, it will be strongly advised by Aberdeen City Council.

Liberal Democrat education spokesman Councillor Martin Greig said: “There have been cases of Covid-19 infection in schools so it is vital to take every possible opportunity to encourage and enforce physical distancing.

“There should be a consistent message to wear a face covering when travelling on the bus. Council operated school buses should not have a different policy.

“People can just get confused when the safety rules vary so much from one situation to the next. It is reasonable to expect that everyone travelling in close proximity should cover up.

“If face coverings can’t be made enforceable on school transport, this should be a very strong recommendation from the council.

“This is a clear commitment not just for the safety of the bus passenger but also for the wellbeing of every individual they later come into close contact with.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Guidance from the Scottish Government for schools reopening states that children using dedicated school coach and minibus transport are not required to wear a face covering but may wish to do so.

“The wearing of face coverings/masks is very much accepted in schools with some children and young people choosing to do so and if a young person would feel more comfortable in a mask either in school or on dedicated school transport, they will be supported fully.

“Children should be wearing face coverings on public transport services to school such as the buses which operate for Lochside Academy and Hazlehead Academy and on smaller vehicles, such as taxis and private hire vehicles where physical distancing between children and adults is more difficult.

“We have also provided information and guidance to parents/carers and children to set out the provisions in place and individual responsibilities.”